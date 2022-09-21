Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena is following in his footsteps in the fitness world! The young star is already making a name for himself after joining season 31 of Dancing With the Stars in September 2022. Keep scrolling to learn more about Arnold’s son with Mildred Baena.

Who Is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena?

Arnold married Maria Shriver in 1986. The pair welcomed four children together during their marriage: Katherine Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger. In May 2011, the Golden Globe winner revealed that he fathered Joseph during an affair with Mildred, the family’s housekeeper. Joseph was born in 1997, the same year as Arnold and Maria’s youngest son, Christopher.

“After leaving the governor’s office, I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago,” the Austrian star told The Los Angeles Times. “I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry.”

Courtesy of Joseph Baena/Instagram

Arnold and Maria announced their split that same month. Their divorce was finalized a decade later in December 2021. While his marriage to the journalist ran its course, the film producer is grateful he has been able to bond with Joseph.

“He’s terrific and he totally understands the situation,” Arnold told Howard Stern about Joseph in 2015. “So, it all has worked out. It’s a very tough situation for him. It’s a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?”

What Is Joseph Baena’s Job?

Arnold was in attendance to see Joseph graduate from Pepperdine University in April 2019. He went on to become a bodybuilder just as his dad did at the start of his career. While the fitness junkie is incredibly close to his dad now, he revealed why he chose not to go by the last name Schwarzenegger.

“My dad is old-school; he doesn’t believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I,” Joseph told Men’s Health in February 2022. “I love the word honor, and I’m very prideful in the sense that if I use my dad’s contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor is that going to bring me?”

He continued, “When I go to auditions, they don’t know who I am, because we don’t have the same last name.” When he does end up booking a gig, he is confident, adding, “I know it’s all me.”

In addition to his career in the fitness space, Joseph is a real estate agent. He works for the company Aria Properties in Marina del Rey, California. He has also snagged a few acting roles in Chariot, Scam Squad and Encounters. Joseph was elated to be cast on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars with his pro partner, Daniella Karagach.

“My whole family is really surprised that I took on the challenge just because dancing is not really a part of the gene in our family,” the budding actor told Fox News after the show premiered in September 2022. “I’m here to kind of break that stigma in the family.”

What Is Joseph Baena’s Net Worth?

Joseph’s estimated net worth ranges from $1 million to $3 million, according to multiple reports. His fitness influencer career as well as his real estate ventures are huge factors in how much cash he earns.

Who Is Joseph Baena Dating?

Joseph previously dated model Nicky Dodaj. The couple celebrated their one-year dating anniversary in February 2020. While it seemed like the pair were happily in love, the star revealed he was single and looking for love again in a February 2022 interview with Access Hollywood.

“I know having a girlfriend takes a lot of time, it’s a lot of effort,” he said. “Even though I’m willing to do that, my lifestyle doesn’t make it easy. I would love a relationship; I like to date … but at the same time I haven’t met that one person that I would like to keep it going.”