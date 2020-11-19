Arnold Schwarzenegger has an estimated net worth of $400 million dollars, so it’s no surprise he lives in a sprawling mansion in Los Angeles. The Terminator alum resides in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood with photo-worthy views of the canyons and the Pacific Ocean.

Arnold has been living in the massive abode with his family for quite some time now, according to reports. The Mediterranean-style house sits on more than 2.5 acres in one of L.A.’s most exclusive gated communities.

The Golden Globe nominee’s residence boasts seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, which is perfect for when his five kids — Katherine Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena — pay a visit. The home is also fitted with a chef’s kitchen, various living rooms, areas for entertainment, a private gym and more.

Arnold’s property is even more impressive as soon as you take a step outdoors. The dwelling includes a large pool with a spa, a tennis court and a duck pond. Whether he’s sitting on one of his balconies or lounging on his outdoor patio, the house gives Arnold a gorgeous, but extremely private, view of both the mountains and the beach.

The Predator star’s luxurious dwelling is also perfect for his pets, including his beloved donkey Lulu and pony Whiskey, considering he built a stable on the backend of his property. Aside from the patio furniture and fun amenities, his backyard features a large open field for Lulu and Whiskey to run around.

Earlier this year, Arnold gave fans tons of glimpses inside his abode while he was quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the Total Recall actor — who shares Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Chris with ex-wife Maria Shriver and Joseph with Mildred Baena — uploaded a video from his kitchen while hanging out with Lulu and Whiskey.

“‪Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons,” he captioned the heartwarming video as he sat around his kitchen table with his furry friends. “We will get through this together.”

Two months later in May, Arnold shared the cutest clip as he worked out in his private gym with his pet donkey. “Lulu pumps up,” he jokingly wrote alongside the video of his animal doing pretend “donkey raises” on one of the machines. At least we know Arnold knows how to keep himself entertained at home!

