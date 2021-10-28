Arnold Schwarzenegger is one proud papa. He has five adult children and has never stopped showing them how much he loves them through photos and constant encouragement. The actor-turned-former California governor is fond of sharing photos of his precious brood and never forgets a birthday or momentous occasion.

The Terminator star and ex-wife Maria Shriver welcomed their first child, daughter Katherine, in December 1989. Arnold shared adorable throwback photos of when she was a little girl to mark her birthday in 2019. That was also the year he walked his eldest down the aisle, when Katherine married actor Chris Pratt during a lavish ceremony in Montecito, California, in June of that year.

“Happy Birthday @katherineschwarzenegger my chin-up princess! You have been pulling yourself up your whole life! You have had such an incredible year and I am so proud of you. Between succeeding with your books, your marriage, and your animals, I don’t know where you find the time but you are a champion! I love you,” Arnold gushed next to the photo of him holding a young Katherine up as she hung from a tree branch.

In July 1991, the former couple welcomed a second daughter, Christina. Arnold seems particularly close to her, as they share common hobbies and interests, which include painting and working out together. Father and daughter also love traveling, as Christina accompanied her dad home to his native Austria in 2020, where they dressed up in traditional costumes to attend a Weisswurst party.

Arnold and Maria’s first son, Patrick, came along in September 1993. Patrick has followed in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in acting, although, he’s more known for romantic and thriller roles rather than shoot ’em up action films like his dad. The two are extremely close and are frequently photographed going on bike rides around Los Angeles. They also go on bonding father and son ski trips.

The former couple’s youngest child, son Christopher, was born in September 1997. Unlike his siblings, he’s chosen a much more private life, but has still attended family functions like his father’s movie premieres.

It was revealed in 2011 that Arnold had a child outside of his marriage to Maria. His son, Joseph Baena, was born in October 1997, less than a month after Christopher’s birth. Joseph’s mother is the couple’s longtime housekeeper, Mildred “Patty” Baena.

By the time the news of Joseph’s existence came out, Patty was raising her son in Bakersfield, California, and was no longer working for the Schwarzenegger-Shriver household. After Arnold admitted to fathering Joseph, Maria filed for divorce in 2011. It was eventually finalized 10 years later in 2021.

Joseph is a spitting image of Arnold looks-wise and has his dads’s love of bodybuilding and his driving will to succeed. He’s pursuing a career in prime real estate, already working for a prestigious West Los Angeles brokerage firm and selling homes along the coast’s coveted “Silicon Beach” area. Arnold is extremely proud of Joseph, sharing loving photos of him on his Instagram page, posting snapshots of their joint weightlifting sessions and praising his son’s many accomplishments.

Scroll down for Arnold’s sweetest photos with his five children!