The best dad ever! Since Arnold Schwarzenegger couldn’t participate in a traditional college graduation ceremony, the Commando actor still found a way to celebrate his son Christopher’s big achievement by making a photoshopped image of the 22-year-old in a cap and gown.

“Christopher, you are a champion and I love you,” Arnold, 72, shared on Instagram on Monday, May 4. “I know your graduation from Michigan wasn’t the big celebration you dreamed about for years, but walking across a stage isn’t what makes me so proud of you: it’s your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking and your selflessness that make me burst with pride. I can’t wait to watch you keep climbing and succeeding.”

Arnold’s post was liked over 300,000 times, including by his 30-year-old daughter, Katherine. “THE BEST LITTLE BROTHER EVER LOOK AT HIM,” she commented, and her brother Patrick agreed. “Congrats bro!” the 26-year-old wrote. “P.S. Impressed by your photoshop skills pops.”

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Christopher couldn’t have the college graduation he wanted. However, he’s been taking his dad’s advice and has been social distancing with the rest of the Schwarzenegger clan. The Terminator star spoke out about the importance of self-isolation during a PSA with his pet pony Whiskey and donkey Lulu.

“‪Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons. We will get through this together,” the dad of five said in a video he shared on March 15. “The important thing is that you stay at home because there’s a curfew now. No one is allowed out. Especially someone who is, like, 72 years old. After you are 65, you are not allowed out of the house anymore in California. So we stay home and we eat here.”

As for how his pets are handling the quarantine, well, Arnold said they’ve just been busy eating and sleeping. In fact, he shared what they’ve been up to when he posted a sweet photo of him playing chess with Lulu. “Here’s your daily Lulu update — she’s not the best chess partner, but she’s getting there,” he wrote on Instagram.

Arnold’s such a cool guy!

