Since Trace Adkins cemented himself as one of the most popular country music artists in the world, fans have been curious about his love life. The “Every Light in the House” singer married Victoria Pratt in October 2019, but are they still together?

Who Is Victoria Pratt?

Victoria is an actress, whose credits include Xena: Warrior Princess, Mutant X: Understudy, CSI, NCIS and Castle. Her most recent acting appearances came in 2022’s The Desperate Rider’s and 2023’s Among Wolves.

How Did Trace Adkins and Victoria Pratt Meet?

It was her dedication to her profession that led her to meet Trace in 2013. The pair worked together on the film The Virginian, with an undeniable spark forming between them on set.

“I can’t even begin to explain what a difference she’s made in my life,” Trace told People in August 2021. “She rejuvenated me and inspired me to take whatever time I have left and make the most of it … and then just make the best music that I can make.”

Trace and Victoria got married six years after they first met in a ceremony officiated by pal Blake Shelton in New Orleans. They stepped out together for a number of red carpet events after their nuptials.

How Many Times Has Trace Adkins Been Married?

Prior to walking down the aisle with the TV star, Trace was married and divorced three times. During his marriage to his first wife, Barbara Lewis, in the early ‘80s, the Louisiana native welcomed daughters Tarah and Sarah.

His marriage to his second wife, Julie Curtis, lasted from 1991 to 1994. They did not welcome any children together. During Trace’s third marriage to Rhonda Forlaw from 1997 to 2015, he became a dad to daughters Mackenzie, Brianna and Trinity.

The musician is also a doting grandpa to several grandkids, whom he loves spending time with.

“They get whatever they want I guess, but I don’t go over the top … Really they’re spoiled anyway, so there’s not much left to do,” Trace told Taste of Country in March 2017 of his grandchildren. “They’re already spoiled — their mother and father spoil ’em rotten. So they don’t need any help from me.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Are Trace Adkins and Victoria Pratt Still Together?

Trace and Victoria’s love was meant to last! The happy couple are still together and celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in October 2023.

Trace credited his supportive wife for taking care of him after facing multiple health battles and dark moments in his life.

“Victoria makes me drink kale smoothies, and she cooks really healthy stuff,” he revealed. “Plus, I do a lot of physical work at home. I feel great.”

In December 2023, Victoria shared a cute holiday snap on Instagram featuring her and Trace sitting on Santa Claus’ lap.

“Santa seems concerned about being able to fill our wish list,” she captioned the post, in which she and her hubby wore adorable Christmas sweaters. “Merry Christmas, dear ones.”