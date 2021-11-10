Country star Trace Adkins has found love again! The “Hot Mama” singer married actress Victoria Pratt in October 2019. Their Louisiana ceremony was officiated by Blake Shelton. Trace and his wife initially met on the set of the 2014 film, The Virginian.

Victoria is from Chesley, Ontario, Canada. Before pursuing an acting career, she studied kinesiology. She was working as a fitness model prior to deciding that she wanted to become an actress. Her acting career began in the 90s with roles in Xena: Warrior Princess and Mutant X: Understudy. She appeared in CSI, NCIS and Castle, before taking on the film role that connected her to her now-husband.

Rick Diamond/Shutterstock

“I can’t even begin to explain what a difference she’s made in my life,” Trace said in an August 2021 interview with People. “She rejuvenated me and inspired me to take whatever time I have left and make the most of it … and then just make the best music that I can make.”

Trace was married three times before meeting Victoria. He welcomed two daughters, Tarah and Sarah, with his first wife, Barbara Lewis. They divorced in 1990. His second marriage to Julie Curtis ended after three years when Julie shot him with a handgun during a dispute. Trace married Rhonda Forlaw in 1997. The pair welcomed daughters Mackenzie, Brianna and Trinity before they divorced in 2015.

Like Trace, Victoria was also previously married. She was wed to her first husband, director T. J. Scott, from 2000 to 2016. T.J. and Victoria met when he directed Legacy, a film she starred in alongside David Hasselhoff. In between starring in sci-fi films and thrillers in recent years, Victoria authored her first fiction book called Double Down in 2015. She is also trained in Shotokan karate. In a 2011 interview during her Oxygen Covergirl shoot, Victoria explained her love for being active.

“I ran track for a decade and a half, I did kickboxing and weight training, and now I’ve moved into things like salsa dancing and hiking and volleyball, and I’ve been able to keep it fresh and fun,” she said.

Over the years, Victoria has been a source of inspiration for some of Trace’s biggest hits. He revealed the meaning behind his song “It All Adds up to Us,” from The Way I Wanna Go album in a September 2021 Instagram video.

“It’s just an idea I had because of Victoria,” he said. “It doesn’t make any sense. This incredibly beautiful, talented, intelligent, charming woman would be with me. It just didn’t make a lot of sense. It just didn’t add up on paper.”

It took Trace less than an hour to write “It All Adds up to Us” with his wife in mind. It is clear that the bond he shares with Victoria is truly something special.