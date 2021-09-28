Alan Jackson Is a ‘Dream Father’! Get to Know the Country Music Icon’s 3 Adult Daughters

Alan Jackson is considered to be country music royalty, having been awarded dozens of impressive accolades including Grammys, Academy of Country Music Awards, CMA Awards and more. But if there’s one thing Alan does better than singing and songwriting, it’s being the father of his three kids, daughters Mattie, Alexandra and Dani.

The “Remember When” artist’s children feel so blessed to have Alan as their dad. While paying tribute to the legendary crooner’s 2017 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Alexandra — who goes by Ali — called Alan “every daughter’s dream father.”

“The world sees you as follows: a great musician, an impressive songwriter and a talented vocalist … I see you as my best friend,” the proud young adult wrote on Facebook, praising Alan for being “the guy that taught me that how you treat people matters more than anything else and taught me just how to stand on my own two feet.”

Ali also credited her dad for giving her and her sisters the most loving upbringing. “Thank you for raising us in a house filled with Jesus and music, and always making sure we knew whatever our dream was could be our reality,” she gushed. “You’re the best in more ways than one, Big A.”

The honky-tonk hitmaker raised his kids during the peak of his career, but his dedication to his daughters never wavered. Alan shares his children with his longtime wife, Denise Jackson, whom he married in 1979. The couple welcomed Mattie in 1990, followed by Ali in 1993 and Dani in 1997.

Reflecting back on the last four decades of marriage and raising their beloved kiddos, Denise compared their lives to a “fairy-tale.” While appearing on Today in September 2021, Denise said Alan’s dedication to their family has continued despite his diagnosis with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. “When I’m down, he lifts me up,” the “Road Home” author gushed, saying she does the same. “When he’s down, I try to lift him up.”

Alan revealed his diagnosis on the NBC morning show, telling host Jenna Bush Hager he inherited the genetic neurological disease and neuropathy from his dad, Eugene Jackson. The “Livin’ on Love” said the condition, which he was diagnosed with 10 years ago, has been “affecting [him] for years.”

“There’s no cure for it,” Alan shared on Today, saying even though “it’s not deadly,” his condition has been “getting more and more obvious.” He continued, “I know I’m stumbling around on stage. And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone.”

Though Alan said he feels “very uncomfortable” at times, he doesn’t see himself slipping out of the spotlight. “I never wanted to do the big retirement tour, like people do, then take a year off and then come back,” he shared. “I think that’s kinda cheesy. And I’m not saying I won’t be able to tour. I’ll try to do as much as I can.

Fortunately, Alan has endless support from Denise and their kids!

To learn more about the singer’s three daughters, scroll through the gallery below.