Trace Adkins' Weight Loss: Before and After Photos

In 1996, Trace Adkins released his first single, “There’s a Girl in Texas,” to rave reviews. His country music career has only gotten busier since then. Through his years in the spotlight, Trace has undergone quite a noticeable weight loss transformation.

“Now that I’m getting a bit later in life, I try to be sensible,” he said of his decision to make healthier lifestyle choices in a June 2013 interview with Living Well. “I make a very conscious decision not to eat that, but to eat that instead. For me, if I exercise and drink plenty of water, I’ll look pretty decent. I always tell people to forget about all those diets out there … slam 16 ounces of water on the hour, every hour, you will lose weight.”

Scroll below to see photos of his weight loss transformation over the years.