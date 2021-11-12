Country star Trace Adkins is a proud girl dad! His five daughters are all grown up now, but he is a doting father in between his show-stopping performances. Trace has two daughters, Tarah and Sarah, with his first wife, Barbara Lewis. He welcomed three daughters, Mackenzie, Briana and Trinity, with his third wife, Rhonda Forlaw.

Now happily married to his fourth wife, actress Victoria Pratt, Trace is a proud papa watching his daughters grow up right before his eyes. However, Trace will be the first to admit that battling alcohol addiction early on in his career led him to take a step back from fatherhood after the birth of his first two daughters.

“I feel so guilty about that and they know that and they take full advantage of it. I tell them ‘no’ very seldom,” he shared in a 2007 interview with Country Weekly. “But I do feel guilty about my older two girls not having the father that my three little ones have. It’s not just about the drinking and that kind of stuff, it’s the age thing, too. I was a young man. I didn’t even know who I was yet. I was just still fumbling and feeling my way in the dark, through this life, trying to figure out who I was and what I was doing.”

Courtesy of Trinity Adkins/Instagram

The multi-platinum recording artist made his country debut in 1996, selling over 11 million albums throughout his career. Trace has collaborated with the likes of Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Snoop Dogg to produce chart-topping hits and win countless awards. He hopes to continue on his legacy for decades to come with the support of his children and grandchildren.

“I’m looking forward to being 80 years old and walking out on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry,” Trace said in an August 2021 interview with Music Row. “I’m going to go out there, dance to ‘Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,’ and embarrass my grandchildren.”

Trace is known for his raspy voice and energetic on-stage persona that he embraces whenever he performs. But, he admitted in a 2017 interview with Taste of Country that there is one hilarious lesson that he is trying to teach all of his grandkids: “To be quiet. I try to teach them to be quiet, which obviously nobody else is trying to do.”

Scroll down to meet Trace’s five daughters.

Tarah Adkins Webber

Tarah Adkins Webber is the eldest daughter of Trace and Julie, born in 1983. Tarah shares three children with her husband, David Webber. The pair were married on July 1, 2007, and she has a close relationship with her younger sister Sarah. Tarah is always sharing photos and videos of her dad on Facebook, supporting everything he does.

Sarah Beth Adkins

Sarah Beth Adkins is the youngest daughter of Trace and Julie, born in 1985. Sarah is a proud mom and is always sharing photos of her family on Facebook. In September 2021, she revealed in a post that she recorded background vocals on Trace’s song, “So Do The Neighbors.” That same month, she stopped by Trace and Blake’s concert and posed for pictures backstage. She shared a story about how her father forgot it was her birthday.

“I told Blake it would of [sic] been nice if he would of [sic] sang happy birthday to me tonight. He said ‘Trace you didn’t know it was your daughter’s birthday’ to which daddy said ‘yeah her birthday is Monday. But I didn’t know how old she is going to be’ which made Blake laugh pretty hard,” Sarah shared. “I’m just one of five … it’s just a number these days daddy.”

Courtesy of Trinity Atkins/Instagram

Mackenzie Lynn Adkins

Mackenzie Lynn Adkins is the eldest daughter of Trace and Rhonda, born in 1998. Mackenzie currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee. In October 2020, Trace shared a rare Instagram photo of Mackenzie to celebrate her graduating from the University Of Tennessee.

“Congratulations to my beautiful daughter, @mackenzielynnadkins! She recently graduated from the University Of Tennessee. I’m so proud of you!” he captioned the post.

In 2011, Mackenzie and her younger sisters escaped a house fire after it started in the garage. The girls used what they were taught during lessons at school to get out safely along with their dogs.

Briana Rhea Adkins

Briana Rhea Adkins is the second youngest daughter of Trace and Rhonda, born in 2001. She made a cameo in Trace’s music video for “Ladies Love Country Boys” in 2009. After surviving the housefire with her sisters, Briana was awarded the PETA Compassionate Action Award for helping save the family’s pets.

Briana is now a model signed to AMAX in Nashville. She posted gorgeous modeling shots over on her Instagram account. Briana got a special shoutout from her father on Twitter in 2019. Trace wrote that he “couldn’t be more proud” of her for her big accomplishment.

Trinity Lee Adkins

Trinity Lee Adkins is the youngest daughter of Trace and Rhonda, born in 2004. She appeared in his “Just Fishin” music video in 2011. Throughout his career, Trace has drawn inspiration from his daughters when it comes to recording music. His song “Then They Do” is about watching his children grow up and seeing them all get married in the future.