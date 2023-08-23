In September 2016, Daymond John proposed to his longtime partner, Heather Taras, on the set of Shark Tank. The businessman announced they had secretly gotten married in a “very private” ceremony two years later. Since their intimate nuptials, many viewers of the ABC series have wondered if Daymond and Heather are still together.

Who Is Heather Taras?

Daymond and Heather dated for a decade before he popped the question in front of all of his fellow Shark Tank costars.

“I was nervous I was proposing on set, but, really because, you know, my fiancée, we’ve been together for many years, and she knows all the sharks,” Daymond reflected on the proposal. “So, I saw Kevin [O’Leary] in the corner whispering to her about royalties and all kind of stuff when I proposed.”

Though he is used to talking to people in front of the camera on the hit show, Daymond anxiously hoped the proposal would go off without a hitch.

​​“I knew a lot of people were looking at me,” he remembered. “You know, you never know how someone is going to react, of course. She could always say no, and that’s the first time that I’ve been on the carpet pitching somebody! So, a little nerve-racking, of course.”

In September 2018, Daymond shared that he married Heather in front of a group of their closest friends and family members.

“It was [a great day]. Filled with family and friends, very, very private — a few people knew about it, and it wasn’t in the public eye, and I got married to the girl of my dreams,” he told Closer.

Daymond gushed that married life was just as blissful as dating.

“We have been together for quite some time and no, nothing has changed,” he admitted. “It has been really great, and I am enjoying it.”

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Are Daymond John and Heather Taras Still Together?

Daymond and Heather are still together and celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with sweet tributes to each other on June 2, 2023.

“When we got married, we wanted it to be just like we initially thought our life would be. Calm, private and out of the spotlight,” he wrote on Instagram. “We would get married 5 years ago today in the small church of the school I went to as a little boy in Queens, New York. No big lights and cameras. Just a small gathering of our beautiful friends and family as you can see from the pics of our mothers and my guys from the hood.”

How Many Children Does Daymond John Have?

Daymond is a dad of three kids. He welcomed his two eldest daughters, Yasmeen and Destiny, during a previous relationship. In March 2016, the FUBU founder welcomed his youngest daughter, Minka, with Heather.

Daymond bonded with his Shark Tank costars over fatherhood, including Robert Herjavec, who is a dad of five.

“Robert was the second person in the delivery room when Minka was born, and he’s just such a loving person and father,” Daymond said of his friendship with Robert.