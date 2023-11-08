Patrick Dempsey has played a love interest in a number of films and television shows, but in his personal life, he tied the knot with Jillian Fink in 1999. Over the years, the pair admitted to facing ups and downs in their marriage, leaving many wondering if they are still together.

Who Is Jillian Fink?

Jillian has been a hairstylist and makeup artist for more than two decades. She first met Patrick in 1994 when he booked an appointment for a haircut at her Los Angeles hair salon.

“I was shocked,” she recalled in an interview with People in October 2002 of meeting the Grey’s Anatomy star for the first time. “But at the same time, I was happy because he was so cute.”

Patrick, who was previously married to Rocky Parker, knew there was something special about Jillian from the moment he saw her. After three years of friendship, the duo decided to embark on a road trip from New York to Maine, which led him to realize he wanted to take the next step in their relationship.

“She was pretty game for the road trip, so I thought that was good,” Patrick recalled. “I love the cold and rain and she loves the sun and beach. We’re complete opposites, and I have to say, she’ll make me do s–t I never want to do and nine times out of 10, she’s absolutely correct. So she puts up with me.”

Two years after they officially began dating, Patrick and Jillian tied the knot at his family’s farmhouse in Maine.

Does Patrick Dempsey Have Kids?

The Enchanted actor and the FYFE Beauty founder welcomed their first child, daughter Talula, in February 2002. Five years later, Patrick and Jillian became parents to twins Darby and Sullivan.

Are Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink Still Together?

In January 2015, Patrick and Jillian shockingly announced their split after 16 years of marriage.

“It is with careful consideration and mutual respect that we have decided to end our marriage,” they told E! News in a statement at the time. “Our primary concern remains the well-being of our children, and we ask with profound gratitude that you respect our family’s privacy at this very sensitive time.”

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

That year, the racecar driver left Grey’s Anatomy after 11 seasons.

“The split forced him to take a step back,” an insider told Closer in August 2023. “Patrick was a bit of a free spirit, and his need for speed freaked Jillian out. He quit the show and cut back on racing.”

More than a year after announcing their split, Patrick revealed that he and Jillian reconciled and called off their divorce.

“Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of,” he told People in September 2016. “I didn’t feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That’s where it started.”

Patrick and Jillian are still together and are “committed to never letting it break down again,” the source told Closer, adding, “They’re in a good place and they’re happy.”