In November 2017, Matt Lauer was fired from Today due to a complaint of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Since then, he’s remained largely out of the spotlight, making only a few appearances with Shamin Abas over the years. Are they still together?

How Many Times Has Matt Lauer Been Married?

Prior to going public with his romance with Abas in 2019, Lauer was married twice. His first marriage to Nancy Alspaugh lasted from 1981 to 1988. After Lauer’s NBC firing, Alspaugh came to his defense in the media.

“I was shocked because he’s been such a stalwart at that network and in that job,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2017. “He’s been the best person that’s ever held that job, and I couldn’t imagine that anything that he would have done — that would have been so out of character for him — that would have caused that reaction.”

He married his second wife, Annette Roque, in 1998. Following the news of his Today scandal, Lauer and Roque called it quits on their marriage. They were officially divorced by 2019 after more than 20 years together.

Who Is Shamin Abas?

Abas is a publicist who had been friends with Lauer for many years before giving a romantic relationship a shot. The businesswoman and the former reporter met through work, per People. Like Lauer, Abas was also married twice, according to the outlet.

Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

When Did Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas Start Dating?

The pair were photographed during one of their first public outings together while vacationing in New Zealand in December 2019.

“Obviously one thing led to another, and they’re a full-fledged item now,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “She knows who he is. She’s thrilled she’s with him. She doesn’t seem to have a care in the world.”

In the months that followed, Lauer and Abas continued to keep a low profile in the public eye. They made only a few rare public appearances together after going public with their romance.

Are Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas Still Together?

Lauer and Abas are still together despite keeping details about their relationship largely under wraps. In December 2023, they arrived hand in hand at the wedding of Today producer Jennifer Long and Reid Sterrett in New York City. Several of Lauer’s former Today costars were also in attendance at the celebration, including Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

Does Matt Lauer Have Kids?

Lauer and Abas do not share any children together, however, he is a dad of three. The NBC alum shares kids Jack, Romy and Thijs with Roque.

In June 2022, Lauer and Roque reunited to attend daughter Romy’s high school graduation. The exes appeared to be on good terms during the outing to support their daughter’s milestone. In the months following the graduation ceremony, People reported that Lauer had “a good relationship with his children and sees them often.”