Matt Lauer stepped out in New York City with his girlfriend, Shamin Abas, to attend Don Lemon’s wedding on Saturday, April 6.

The former Today host held onto his partner’s hand as they walked into Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church, where Don, 58, exchanged vows with his longtime partner, Tim Malone. The newlyweds held their wedding reception at the Polo Bar, a location that means a lot to them.

“We had our first date at the Polo Bar,” Tim, 39, told People. “It was election night in 2016. We had gone to a viewing party downtown.”

Other stars in attendance included The View’s Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro and Sara Haines, as well as Tamron Hall and Clive Davis.

In the photos, Matt, 66, wore a navy suit, while Shamin wore a brown top, striped skirt, heels and a red jacket. The NBC alum was first linked to Shamin in 2019, two years after his Today firing due to allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” he said in a statement at the time of his firing. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

BeautifulSignatureIG / MEGA

Prior to that, Matt was married to his first wife, Nancy Alspaugh, from 1981 to 1988, and to his second wife, Annette Roque, from 1998 to 2019. Matt and Shamin met through work, and they were friends for 20 years before they started dating.

The former news personality, who is a dad to kids Jack, Romy and Thijs from his second marriage, has kept a relatively low profile with his girlfriend since their relationship started. However, they have been spotted out together on rare occasions over the past few years on vacations and at events.

Previously, the couple attended the wedding of his former colleague Jennifer Long and Reid Sterrett in December 2023. Several of Matt’s former Today costars were also in attendance, including Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Mike Feldman, along with Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.