After Matt Lauer’s Today scandal unfolded in the public eye, his marriage to Annette Roque came crumbling down. The former couple were married for more than 20 years before they were officially divorced.

Who Is Annette Roque?

Before meeting Roque, Lauer was married to his first wife, Nancy Alspaugh, from 1981 to 1988. He met Roque on a blind date in 1997, per reports. The pair got married in 1998 after five months of dating.

Roque is a model from the Netherlands, working with brands like Revlon, J. Crew and more in the past. She is also an equestrian who created Bright Side Farm, a facility in the Hamptons used as a training ground for horses.

When Did Matt Lauer and Annette Roque Divorce?

Roque first filed for divorce in September 2006, citing “cruel and inhumane acts,” according to Entertainment Tonight. They later reconciled and called off their divorce.

In November 2017, Lauer was fired from Today after a complaint was filed against him for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” In the months following his termination from NBC, Lauer and Roque were spotted out on separate occasions not wearing their wedding rings.

Lauer eventually admitted to having an “extramarital affair” but claimed that all encounters were “consensual” in a statement to Variety.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” he said in a statement following his firing. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

Roque officially filed for divorce in July 2019, and it was finalized in September 2019. Shortly after, more sexual harassment allegations came to light against the broadcaster from former NBC staffers. Roque broke her silence on the matter in a statement shared by her lawyer, John M. Teitler, in October 2019.

“In response to your inquiry, our client has asked us to tell you that now that the parties are officially divorced, her priority and only concern is for their wonderful children,” he told People. “Our client will make no further statements.”

How Many Kids Does Matt Lauer Have?

Lauer and Roque welcomed three children during their marriage: Jack, Romy and Thijs. The coparents reunited in June 2022 for Romy’s high school graduation. They appeared to be cordial during the outing, which was captured in photographs that depicted them smiling as their daughter accepted her diploma.

Who Is Matt Lauer Dating Now?

In December 2019, Lauer was photographed vacationing in New Zealand with his girlfriend, Shamin Abas. The pair were longtime friends who became romantically involved after his divorce from Roque. In December 2023, Lauer was spotted with the businesswoman as they arrived at the wedding of Today producer Jennifer Long and Reid Sterrett in New York City.