Six years after he was fired from Today, Matt Lauer reunited with his former costars over the weekend. The former broadcaster was one of the talk show alums in attendance at the wedding of producer Jennifer Long and her husband, Reid Sterrett, in New York City on December 9.

Today’s Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Mike Feldman, and colleagues Hoda Kotb and Al Roker also attended the event. Lauer, 65, was photographed at the wedding walking hand in hand with his girlfriend, Shamin Abas, whom he has been dating since 2019. It marked a rare appearance for the couple, who keep a relatively low profile.

Lauer has been absent from TV since he was formally fired by NBC due to a complaint about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” in November 2017. He broke his silence shortly after he was removed from the network.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said in a statement at the time. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

Kotb, 59, was officially named Lauer’s replacement as a coanchor of the early morning hours of Today next to Guthrie, 51.

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul-searching, and I’m committed to beginning that effort,” Lauer’s statement continued. “It is now my full-time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

At the time of the scandal, Lauer was married to Annette Roque. The former couple divorced in September 2019 after more than 20 years of marriage. They share three children: Jack, Romy and Thijs.

Prior to his recent outing, it was reported by People that Lauer “drastically changed his social circle and iced out many old friends” and is living a “very quiet lifestyle.”

Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Former GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes also made an appearance at the celebration, nearly a year after they were ousted from the show due to their blossoming romance. When news of their relationship broke in November 2022, the pair were both still legally married to their respective partners, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, are now both divorced, and their relationship is still going strong. On December 5, Page Six reported that Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46, were dating. The Melrose Place actor and the immigration lawyer were spotted out together for the first time in photos obtained by The Daily Mail shortly after.