After settling his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner entered the dating scene again for the first time in more than two decades. The Yellowstone actor sparked romance rumors with Jewel after the pair showed PDA during an outing in the Caribbean. Are they dating?

When Did Kevin Costner Split From Christine Baumgartner?

Kevin’s messy split from Christine played out in the public eye after she filed for divorce in May 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair were married from 2004 to 2023, welcoming three kids together during their union: Cayden, Hayes and Grace. Kevin is also a dad to kids Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam from previous relationships.

On September 20, 2023, it was announced that Kevin and Christine had reached a divorce settlement after four months of intense back and forths about their home, child support and finances.

“Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” the Academy Award winner and the handbag designer revealed in a statement released by his publicist, Arnold Robinson, at the time.

Are Kevin Costner and Jewel Dating?

In November 2023, Kevin and Jewel were photographed sharing PDA moments while on a trip to Richard Branson‘s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. The Dances With Wolves director was seen wrapping his hands around Jewel’s waist while sitting behind her in the pictures obtained by TMZ.

“He really hit it off with Jewel,” a source told In Touch of the outing the following month. “He’s enjoying being single again after 18 years of marriage, but she definitely caught his eye. He’s ready to move on with his life.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The pair were on the island for a tennis fundraiser to support her Inspiring Children Foundation. Neither Kevin nor Jewel confirmed their romance following the event, however, she did mention him in her Instagram caption a few days later.

“Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event [with] @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids,” the caption of her November 2023 video montage read. “Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come … it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play [with] my son! @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self — who also plays a mean game of doubles!”

Has Jewel Ever Been Married?

Jewel was previously married to rodeo cowboy Ty Murray from 2008 to 2014. They share one child together, son Kase, who joined her on the trip to Necker Island. The “You Were Meant for Me” singer “often falls for rugged cowboy types,” the insider told In Touch, adding that Kevin definitely fits the bill.

“He’s had a lot on his plate, so it was nice to get away and relax,” the source said of Kevin and Jewel’s connection. “And having a beautiful woman on his arm was icing on the cake. Who knows if it will last, but they definitely make a great couple!”