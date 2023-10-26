Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon married his wife, Nancy Juvonen, in 2007. After more than a decade of marriage and a slew of allegations, many have wondered if the pair are still together.

Who Is Nancy Juvonen?

Nancy is a film producer who owns the company Flower Films with Drew Barrymore. In fact, it was her friendship with the Never Been Kissed actress that led her to meet Jimmy in 2004. Nancy and Drew visited the set of Saturday Night Live while Jimmy was a cast member.

“I kind of crept in quietly, and all of a sudden, Jimmy goes, ‘Hey, Nancy! You’re Nancy? Hi, it’s so nice to meet you, welcome!'” she remembered of their first meeting during an April 2020 episode of The Tonight Show. “And I felt just so embraced and cool, like, ‘Thank you! Thank you for welcoming me in. This is so nice, it’s so intimidating [here].'”

They furthered their connection on the set of the 2005 film Fever Pitch, in which Jimmy and Drew starred and Flower Films produced. Three years after they first met, the pair tied the knot at Richard Branson‘s Necker Island, a private oasis in the British Virgin Islands.

Do Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen Have Kids?

Jimmy and Nancy welcomed two children after they wed. Their eldest daughter, Winnie, arrived via surrogate in July 2013. The following year, their second daughter, Frances, was born via surrogate.

“I promised myself I wouldn’t be that guy when I had a baby, like, ‘Oh, you want to see a picture of my babies?’ My whole iPhone is just all baby pictures,” he told Esquire of fatherhood in June 2015.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Are Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen Still Together?

Jimmy and Nancy are still together; however, an insider closer to the pair told In Touch that their marriage “is in crisis” in October 2023.

“Jimmy and Nancy have always had a contentious relationship, but it’s been particularly bad recently,” a source told the outlet. “Especially during the writers’ strike, they were fighting a lot, arguing over money, living arrangements and his drinking. She’s very, very controlling and it’s taking a toll.”

Though there are some who believe the couple’s relationship is on the rocks, others have denounced the claims. “Jimmy is constantly seen out at drop-off, with his wife and kids both in the valley and the city,” a second source told In Touch. “They love to hang out and do activities all together.”

A rep for Fallon declined to comment on In Touch’s story.