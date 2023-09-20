Gordon Ramsay has long been known to Hell’s Kitchen viewers as an intense and intimidating culinary genius. The chef’s personal life is much different than the persona he has built on television. He married Tana Ramsay in 1996 and a lot has changed for the TV star since then. Scroll below to find out whether or not they are still together.

How Did Gordon Ramsay Meet Tana Ramsay?

Gordon and Tana met at a party in the ‘90s. She was dating someone else at the time but found their first interaction to be extremely memorable.

“I remember when I first met him — and I was actually dating one of his friends — I said, ‘Oh my God, he’s so arrogant,’ because it’s always his voice you heard,” Tana recalled to People in September 2023. “He was always the one riling everyone up. In that respect, he has not changed at all. It’s just gotten more obvious. But at the same time, he is, believe it or not, incredibly sensitive — he’s a crier.”

A few years after their first meeting, Gordon and Tana reconnected and decided to give love a shot. The duo walked down the aisle in 1996 in London.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

How Many Children Do Gordon and Tana Ramsay Have?

Two years after their wedding, Gordon and Tana welcomed their first child together, Megan. In 2000, their twins, Holly and Jack, were born. The couple’s third daughter, Matilda, arrived in 2001. Tana suffered pregnancy loss in June 2016 while carrying son Rocky.

“We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months,” Gordon wrote on Facebook at the time. “We’re together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes.”

Years after the heartbreaking loss of Rocky, Tana gave birth to her and Gordon’s rainbow baby, Oscar, in 2019.

Are Gordon and Tana Ramsay Still Together?

The restaurateur and the cookbook author are still together and celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in December 2022. Though both Gordon and Tana have bustling careers in the culinary industry, the pair have learned how to manage their time well.

“When it comes to our busy schedules, people say, ‘It must be hard having to be apart so often,’” Tana explained. “It is, but I feel really lucky that I still get butterflies when we haven’t seen each other for a few weeks. I never want to take that for granted — even with all these kids to worry about. We have a lot of fun.”