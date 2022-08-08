HGTV viewers were first introduced to Christina Hall (née Haack) in 2013’s Flip or Flop. Her life has changed so much since then! The real estate investor has always kept it real with fans about her love life and marriage to Josh Hall. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.

How Did Christina Hall and Josh Hall Meet?

Christina wed her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, in April 2009. The HGTV stars announced their split in December 2016 and their divorce was finalized two years later. She moved on with her second husband, Ant Anstead, whom she married in December 2018. The pair announced their split on Instagram in September 2020 and their divorce was finalized the following year.

Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram

The California native did not close herself off from finding love again. She went Instagram official with Josh in July 2021. Christina and Josh “briefly met a few years ago at a real estate conference,” an insider told Us Weekly that month. They ended up reconnecting in Tennessee that spring before going public with their romance.

The Christina on the Coast host and the former police officer announced their engagement on Instagram in September 2021. They also celebrated another big milestone together in March 2022, announcing that they started their own production company called Unbroken Productions.

“Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream!” the television personality wrote on Instagram at the time. “I love that I have the most hard-working and creative partner in Josh, and we have this amazing team to create content with.”

The duo got married in April 2022. Christina marked the occasion by officially changing her last name from Haack to Hall.

Are Christina Hall and Josh Hall Still Married?

Christina and Josh are madly in love! The couple are still together and continue to gush about each other on social media. In June 2022, they moved into a new home.

“Celebrating and settling in. Absolutely obsessed with our new home. Finally, all boxes are checked,” the star wrote on Instagram alongside a video showing off the new house. “We made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this off-market listing appeared before us. Manifesting at its finest.”

Do Christina and Josh Have Any Children Together?

Christina is a mom of three children. She shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with Tarek. The Brother vs. Brother judge is also a mom to her youngest son, Hudson, whom she shares with Ant. Josh has stepped up as a stepdad to all three children, often sharing family photos on his Instagram account.

“I am not these kids’ biological father, they have those. What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development,” the real estate agent captioned an April 2022 Instagram photo.