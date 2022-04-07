Becoming a mom for the third time brought Flip or Flop star Christina Haack so much joy! The HGTV star shares her adorable son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead. She is also a mom to daughter Taylor and son Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Christina and Tarek got married in 2009 and were officially divorced in 2018. During their marriage, the former couple rose to fame on Flip or Flop, becoming some of the most well-known real estate experts on television. Though their marriage did not last, they have continued to coparent their two kids and worked together until the series ended in March 2022.

In December 2018, the mom of three married Ant, an English television presenter. The couple welcomed Hudson in September 2019 and announced his arrival on social media. Her marriage to her second husband ended in September 2020 and the pair were officially divorced in June 2021. The Wellness Remodel author got engaged to realtor Josh Hall in September 2021. The lovebirds secretly got married in 2022.

Christina has shared several sweet moments with Josh and all of her children on social media. In March 2022, she posted a hilarious video of Hudson waking her beau up as he tried to sleep. That same month, the blonde beauty gushed to her followers about how well her two sons get along.

“I am so impressed with what an amazing big brother Brayden has become. I’m not just saying it, I really am,” she captioned a photo of the siblings. “He asked to share a room with Hudson and they have been loving bunk bed life. Life post-divorce can be very complicated but love for my children and their love for each other never is.”

Family is clearly very important to the California native, who gushed to People in November 2021 that she was “the most authentic” version of herself with Josh. She also shared that he is a family man, which is clear from all of the cute photos she posts on Instagram of her kids and her hubby.

“He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him,” she said.

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Christina and Ant’s son Hudson.