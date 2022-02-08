Tarek El Moussa’s Favorite Job Is Being a Dad of 2! See His Best Quotes About Kids Taylor and Brayden

Flipping 101 star Tarek El Moussa has become one of the most famous faces on HGTV since his debut on the network in 2013. He’s had a whirlwind career as a real estate agent and television personality in the spotlight. Outside of his design and building expertise, he’s a father to daughter Taylor and son Brayden with his ex-wife, Christina Haack.

Tarek and Christina embarked on their HGTV journey together as a married couple on Flip or Flop. The pair tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed Taylor the following year. Tarek received a devastating thyroid and testicular cancer diagnosis after the first season of their hit series aired. He beat cancer after undergoing two surgeries and radiation and was overjoyed to welcome Brayden with Christina in 2015.

In December 2016, the couple announced their split. Tarek filed for divorce in January 2017 and it was finalized in January 2018. The pair continued filming their show even though they were no longer together. Christina moved on with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, whom she married in December 2018. Still, she and Tarek remained dedicated to coparenting their two kids.

“[Our relationship] is in a completely different place,” Tarek told People in April 2021. “She and I are getting along, we’re coparenting, getting along together and I really think the episodes are getting better and better.”

The California native also found love again with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. Tarek met Heather in 2019 and the pair began dating shortly after. He fell head over heels for the former Playboy playmate and popped the question in July 2020.

They tied the knot in a stunning California ceremony before jetting off on a honeymoon in the Maldives. The blonde beauty has formed a great bond with her two stepkids. Heather praised her husband in a September 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight for his parenting skills.

“He will never miss a game, an event, he’ll even go out of his way … we had to hire a private plane one time to make it to Taylor’s soccer game to get to a real estate event in Vegas and there was no way we would be able to do it, so we had to. So, he goes above and beyond to be there for the kids,” she shared.

