Fans of Ben Napier have noticed that the woodworker has shared a ton of content on his Instagram page while spending time with Chris Sullivan. Are the Home Town star and the This Is Us actor related?

Are Chris Sullivan and Ben Napier Related?

In July 2021, Ben and Chris took part in a patriotic photo shoot, wearing red, white and blue swim trunks and cowboy hats. Fans couldn’t help but point out how well they matched each other’s energy in the photos shared on Instagram.

“You two are definitely brothers from another mother!!!!!” one fan commented on the post. Another asked, “Is this his brother?” in a comment left on Chris’ page.

“The bromance I didn’t even know I needed!” another person wrote.

While Ben and Chris have an amazing bond, they are not related. They have been really good friends for many years. The HGTV personality even refers to the performer as his “L.A. twin.”

In December 2021, Chris joined Ben for an episode of his solo HGTV spinoff show, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. Together, they worked on a table to be used at community events in Laurel, Mississippi.

“Chris and I both love community, and we want to build something that will bring the people of Laurel together,” Ben told viewers of the project. “These days, we need community more than ever. Here in the South, anyone can tell you there is no better place to gather than around the dinner table.”

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

Chris Sullivan Paid Tribute to Erin and Ben Napier on ‘This Is Us’

In May 2021, Erin revealed that there was a sweet tribute to her youngest daughter, Mae, featured in an episode of This Is Us.

“An Easter egg from our friend @sullivangrams: earlier this year on @nbcthisisus, Kate and Toby were at the hospital awaiting their baby,” the designer captioned an Instagram post. “Our friend Chris, who plays Toby, was writing down ideas for the baby’s middle name and he snuck Mae (and her middle name!) in there to see if we would spot it when we watched the episode.”

Erin and Ben are also parents to daughter Helen, whom they welcomed in January 2018. Since the sweet This Is Us scene, the parents of two have hung out with Chris on several occasions. In April 2023, they went to New York City to visit the TV star and his wife, Rachel Sullivan.

“First trip without our babies since Mae was born and I miss them so much, I keep opening my camera roll to see their tiny faces, but our friends in NYC made me smile this week,” Erin reflected on the trip on Instagram.

While spending time in the Big Apple, the pair got to see Chris perform in The Thanksgiving Play on Broadway.

“It is the funniest and best thing we’ve seen in a long time,” Ben said of his pal’s production. “If you’re in NYC, go watch it.”