To say Alex Trebek has lived an iconic life is quite the understatement. In his new memoir, The Answer Is … : Reflections on My Life, the beloved Jeopardy! star shares shocking revelations from his childhood and growing up to the days he became one of Hollywood’s most legendary TV hosts.

In excerpts obtained by Closer Weekly, Alex gets candid about the effect his parents’ divorce had on him, some of his favorite memories in school, his role as a husband and father, his battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer and much more. But while the TV personality’s book is sure to be compelling, he revealed why it took him so long to even write it.

“Over the past 30 years, I’ve been approached many times by publishers and writers to do an autobiography or consent to an authorized biography, but I’ve always turned them down,” he writes in his memoir — which is available on Tuesday, July 21. “I didn’t think I had anything pertinent to say to the world. And my life was not particularly exciting.”

Although fans have come to know and love Alex for his infectious personality on the hit game show, he says being the “typical product of my generation” makes him less interesting. “[I’m] a hardworking breadwinner who looks after his family, does all the repairs he can around the house, enjoys watching television and thinks a simple dinner of fried chicken, broccoli and rice is just fine.”

The loving dad — who shares Matthew Trebek and Emily Trebek with longtime wife Jean Currivan Trebek — adds, “I’ve shown up to work at the same job for 36 years and have lives in the same house for 30 years. I have never seen myself as anything special.”

However, the Emmy winner reveals he didn’t realize how many people he’s touched since he shared the news of his cancer diagnosis in March 2019. “I quickly discovered there are millions of people out there who seem to care and who feel I have played an important part in their lives,” he pens. “I’ve received boxes and boxes of cards and letters from people around the world offering their support, encouragement, advice and prayers.”

Because of the challenges he faces against his cancer battle, Alex is grateful to share his story. “The cancer, chemotherapy and my age have taken a toll on me,” he explains. “My powers of recall have slowed. When I was younger, I had a great memory. I didn’t forget anything. Now my memory is fading, and I feel I’m in the same boat as Mark Twain, who in his seventies said he remembered only things that never happened.”

