Food Network chef Alex Guarnaschelli and fiancé Michael Castellon have split and ended their engagement after five years together, Closer can exclusively confirm.

“Wishing her nothing but the best,” Michael, 39, exclusively tells Closer in a statement following their breakup.

Alex, 49, first introduced herself to the Guy’s Grocery Games competitor while dining at a restaurant he worked at. The Chopped judge and the chef got engaged in June 2020, four years after they started dating. Michael popped the question on the way back from the grocery store, telling his then-fiancé that he saw a baby deer on the side of the road. Once she stepped out of the car to see it, he asked her to be his wife.



“And he goes, ‘There’s no deer.’ I turn, and I look and he’s on one knee,” the restaurant owner told People at the time. “And he said, ‘There’s no deer.’ He’s like, ‘This is why I have to marry you because you just believe me every time.’ He said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and he gave me the ring.”

Alex went on to say that the pair were “not in any hurry” to get married, however, she did plan on having a “blowout” wedding.

The Kitchen host was married once before to lawyer Brandon Clark from 2007 to 2015. They had one daughter, Ava Clark, who was born in August 2004. Though they are no longer together, the pair are dedicated to coparenting their child. The Supermarket Stakeout star has shared photos of Brandon visiting Ava at their Bridgehampton, New York, home on Instagram. Gone from her account, however, are her photos with Michael. The photo of the engagement ring he gave her still remains.

Before their split was confirmed, the mom of one got candid on her Instagram Story when taking personal questions from fans in February 2022. She shared that she and Ava are planning on taking a vacation in March. One fan asked, “What skill or talent do you wish you had?” She replied, “Not being a sucker for love.” The television star went on to answer a question about whether or not she regrets anything she has done in her life.

“Some of my biggest regrets have only happened in the last couple of years. I honestly haven’t been able to process them all well or gracefully,” she said. “I use cooking, therapy, exercise, friends, sleep, water, time, crying and cake for healing.”