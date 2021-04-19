The 2021 ACM Awards Red Carpet Is Rockin’! See Miranda Lambert and More Stars

The ACM Awards are here, and the red carpet filled up with country music’s hottest stars! Miranda Lambert, Jimmie Allen and more arrived at this year’s ACMs on Sunday, April 18, and if you couldn’t have guessed, they rocked some of the best fashion.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, country music fans were looking forward to seeing this year’s fantastic display. Similar to the 2020 event, the 56th annual show is being broadcast from three different locations across Music City, including the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Like always, the nominee list is filled with a plethora of A-list names. Country superstars Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead the group with six nominations each, while Miranda follows with five — including her 15th nomination for Female Artist of the Year, per Billboard.

Along with Maren and Miranda, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown are all up for Video of the Year. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Chris are all in the running for Entertainer of the Year. Other nominees also include Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Brooks & Dunn and more.

Just days leading up to the highly anticipated event, the Academy of Country Music, Dick Clark Productions and CBS announced which stars would be performing on the big stage. According to the press release, the ACMs planned an “unprecedented number of world television premiere performances.”

Opening the show is Miranda and Elle King, who are set to perform “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” Dierks is also slated to sing U2’s “Pride (In The Name of Love)” alongside The War and Treaty, while Brothers Osborne will sing their 2020 hit “I’m Not For Everyone,” followed by Kenny Chesney and Dan + Shay. The show’s hosts, Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, will also perform, among countless others.

Unlike last year’s ACMs, this year’s show is actually happening on time. As country fans know, the 55th annual event — which was originally scheduled to air on April 5, 2020 — was pushed back five months to September 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ACMs also canceled their annual pre-show red carpet event that year.

Considering the socially distanced red carpet is back this year, it’s no surprise the stars are showing up in the best outfits!

Keep scrolling to see country artists on the 2021 ACMs red carpet.