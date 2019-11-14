What a show! Brooks & Dunn took the stage on Wednesday, November 13, to give an incredible performance of “Hard Workin’ Man” at the 2019 CMAs. The beloved country group, consisting of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, absolutely killed it as they performed during the 53rd annual awards show.

Prior to their performance, the two men looked super handsome as they walked the red carpet as a country music duo. After arriving at the awards show, Kix, 64, and Ronnie, 66, met up with their wives, Barbara Brooks and Janine Dunn, respectively, and made their way inside the event.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brooks & Dunn’s performance of their re-imagined version of “Hard Workin’ Man” at the 2019 CMAs — which also included an appearance from Brothers Osbourne — comes after a long hiatus. In August 2009, the pair announced their retirement and then performed their final concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in September 2010.

Although fans thought Brooks & Dunn were over for good, they released a self-titled album in 2011 before reuniting in 2015 for a series of concerts with Reba McEntire. This past April, the duo released a studio album titled Reboot before being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in October.

We hope to see Brooks & Dunn again soon!