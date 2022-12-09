Morning Joe anchor Willie Geist is making an impressive sum from his work on NBC! The Today host’s net worth and salary have both grown so much since starting his broadcasting career in the early 2000s. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.

What Is Willie Geist’s Net Worth?

Willie has an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is also reportedly bringing in a $5 million salary from his work on a number of NBC shows. The Vanderbilt University alum began his career as a reporter for CNN Sports before joining MSNBC as a senior producer in 2005.

Soon after, he started filling in as an anchor during MSNBC’s morning broadcasts. As Willie’s popularity on the network grew, he was tapped to serve as a cohost on Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in 2007. Two years later, the journalist landed his own early morning news show, Way Too Early With Willie Geist.

In the years that followed, Willie continued to make a name for himself at NBC as a news correspondent and became a frequent guest host on Today. In 2012, the Illinois native was named an official host of Today, leaving his role on Way Too Early. Since 2016, he’s also been hosting the morning weekend broadcast Sunday Today With Willie Geist along with the “Sunday Sitdown” podcast.

The TV personality could not be more grateful for the opportunity to interview huge stars like Ryan Reynolds, Al Pacino and Chip and Joanna Gaines.

“The more time you can spend with somebody, the more of a relationship you develop with the person if you don’t already have one, the more trust you build with the person or the more interesting the interview becomes,” he told E! News in April 2021 of his memorable interviews. “We ask for an hour. Sometimes we go longer, sometimes it’s 45 minutes based on somebody’s schedule, but if I don’t know the person already, that gives me that trust and shows them I’m prepared and I respect their time and I respect their work and, hopefully, I’m asking questions they haven’t been asked before and making them think and reflect.”

Does Willie Geist Have Any Children?

The Good Talk, Dad author has been married to his wife, Christina Sharkey Geist, since 2003. They share two children, Lucie and George. Christina has had an impressive career of her own as the author of multiple children’s books and founder of the boutique strategy company True Geist and gift retailer Boombox.