William Shatner has starred as James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise for more than 40 years from 1996 to 2007. The iconic actor has earned countless other credits throughout his Hollywood career, but his trek through fatherhood is the most meaningful. William is the proud dad of his three kids, Leslie Shatner, Lisabeth Shatner and Melanie Shatner.

The showbiz legend shares his beloved daughters with his first wife, Gloria Rand. The former couple, who was married from 1956 to 1969, experienced parenthood when their eldest child, Leslie, was born in 1958. Their second, Lisabeth, arrived in 1961, followed by Melanie in 1964.

Following his divorce from Gloria, William found love with his second wife, Marcy Lafferty, but they called it quits after 13 years of marriage in 1996. He later exchanged vows with his third spouse, Nerine Kidd, the following year, but the Artificial Paradise actress sadly died in 1999. His most recent marriage with Elizabeth Shatner, whom he married in 2001, ended after nearly two decades in 2019. He held off from having any more kids during these unions.

Though William focused on finding true love in his life while juggling his Hollywood career, his dedication to his kids never wavered. In fact, the T. J. Hooker alum said his girls “tell” him that he’s a very “hands-on dad” despite spending “a lot of the time in an effort to make a living.”

“I am gratified that my kids think that they are who they are today because of my influence on them and my sense of being there for them – although it was only at weekends,” he shared with The Guardian in March 2014. “But the fact that I was there for them they tell me was important.”

In addition to having successful careers like their famous father, William praised his daughters for creating beautiful families of their own. “They have turned out to be three of the greatest mothers,” he gushed. “I’m always worried about whether I’ve done a good job as a parent. They have brought their family up in the way I wish I’d brought them up. So something good must have happened!”

Now that his daughters are all grown up, Wiliam takes pride in being a loving grandfather to his handful of grandchildren. “Being a grandparent is the greatest joy for me,” he marveled to the outlet. “I have the time now to grab a grandchild and talk, and hug and kiss them and make sure that I’m taking time to be with them and to give them some aspect of the things I’ve learned. Family life is totally encompassing.”

