After gaining popularity from playing Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek universe, William Shatner is valued at $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

According to the site, he even makes $150,000 for every episode on TV that he’s filmed recently. This means he was making a pretty penny when The Big Bang Theory was on the air considering it featured him in one 2019 episode. Since the show ended, he returned to the Canadian crime dramedy Private Eye as Norm Glinski.

In 2019, the star filed for divorce from his wife of 18 years, Elizabeth Shatner, and later in January 2020, their divorce was finalized. However, this did not greatly affect his net worth, as it was reported by TMZ at the time that William only had to give Elizabeth a $2 million lump sum as part of their prenup, in addition to divvying up their shared assets.

Shutterstock

Before the Boston Legal actor decided to leave his former lover, it wasn’t the first attempt at marriage for him. He was previously married to Nerine Kidd from 1997 to 1999, Marcy Lafferty from 1973 to 1996 and Gloria Rand from 1956 to 1969. He’s also a father to three kids — Leslie, 61, Lisabeth, 58, and Melanie, 55. Even though William’s love life is in turmoil, he told Closer Weekly in March 2021 that he doesn’t ever plan on giving up acting.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“From my point of view,” he said, “I’m grasping opportunities because you never know when it all might stop. Some people have said to me that time runs out for all of us and I should slow down. But is time going to run out any sooner or slower if I don’t do this? In fact, people who slow down — people who retire, to use that word — die. But to me, I’m more alive and more sensual in the full meaning of that word — aware of my senses — now than I ever have been, because of all the things that are going on.”

In addition to his acting roles, William raked in the dough as the spokesman for Priceline. However, the star set the record straight regarding rumors that he earned $600 million through the deal. He wrote on Twitter in 2010, “Someone stupid said a stupid thing about me making $600M. It ain’t so. Relatives are coming out of the woodwork. Too bad it never happened.”