The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Duchess Kate might not let Princess Charlotte return to Thomas’s Battersea school in the fall when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

According to the Sunday Times, the school has to follow guidelines given by the U.K. government, which means it’ll only allow students to return who are in “reception, year 1 and year 6.” Since Prince George, 6, is in year 2, he’s not eligible to go back to school with his 5-year-old sister who is in year 1. Because the parents of three want to keep their children together, they think it’s best their daughter continues her studies at home with her brother.

While the family waits for the pandemic to be over, Kate, 38, and William, 37, have been homeschooling their kids at Anmer Hall. When class is in session, “Kate doesn’t usually allow the kids to use iPads, computers and other electronics,” an insider told Closer Weekly in March, adding the royal even limits their “TV time” so they can focus more on their work.

However, George and Charlotte don’t really seem to mind. They didn’t even notice their mom had them studying all through spring break. “I feel very mean,” Kate told the BBC on April 16 with a laugh. The doting mom also said she was impressed by how much stamina her kids have in quarantine.

“I don’t know how they get it done honestly,” she explained. “You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake [and] you get to the end of the day. They’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much they can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”

When asked whether her children know about the COVID-19 pandemic, Kate explained her kids understand it to a certain extent. “George is much older than Louis is, but they are aware,” she said. “I think I’m always surprised. Although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in simple ways and age-appropriate ways.”

If George and Charlotte don’t return to Thomas’s Battersea school in the fall, they can always count on their parents to give them a quality education!