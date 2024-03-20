Whoopi Goldberg was caught snoozing on the job! The actress pretended to fall asleep on The View as her cohosts discussed all of the theories surrounding Princess Kate Middleton.

During the “Hot Topics” segment of the show on Tuesday, March 19, Whoopi, 68, looked completely disinterested as her colleagues chatted about Kate’s whereabouts. The Princess of Wales was spotted out visiting a farm shop with Prince William on March 16, just two months after undergoing planned abdominal surgery.

Conspiracy theories began swirling online about whether or not Kate, 42, was actually the woman in the video or if it was a look-alike in her place. Heidi Agan, who has impersonated Kate professionally for more than a decade, addressed the speculation and theories stemming from the video.

“There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills,” Heidi told The Mirror on Tuesday. “In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not. I was at work at the time, so I know that is not me. I 100 percent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video.”

Her response was unfortunately not enough for some of The View cohosts, who raised their own questions and theories during the episode.

“I needed to see something more,” Sara Haines said after watching the video of Kate and William, 41. Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in to say that the “grainy” video looked like a “Bigfoot sighting.”

“But we had some British friends in the audience the other day who were stunned by how worked up Americans were about this,” Alyssa, 34, continued. “So I sort of wonder if the palace doesn’t realize how the other side of the pond has seen this.”

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Whoopi sat and listened to her costars before she decided to quickly add her thoughts on the subject.

“I did try and explain to you that this is not something they are worried about over in London, they’re not worried about it!” the EGOT winner said. “We’re the only ones that do this! They know where she is!”

After Sunny Hostin brought up the possibility of public figures having body doubles, Whoopi placed her feet up on the table and nodded her head back.

“Someone else pointed out that her walk looked funny and then they corrected themselves and said that she usually isn’t walking with bags when we see her so maybe that is her bag carry walk?” Sara, 46, said.

Whoopi’s eyes rolled back as she pretended to fall asleep toward the end of the segment. Finally, it was time to cut to a commercial break. Her costars shouted for her to “wake up,” and the audience roared with laughter.