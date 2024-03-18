Amid the current media frenzy surrounding Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William, Rose Hanbury’s life was thrust into the royal spotlight. The former model, who is currently married to David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, has been the subject of allegations regarding a supposed affair with the Prince of Wales, which she has denied.

Who Is Rose Hanbury?

Rose was born to Timothy Hanbury and Emma Hanbury in 1984. Her family has an interesting connection to the crown, as her maternal grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, served as a bridesmaid at the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1947.

She attended the Open University in the U.K. before launching her modeling career. Rose was signed to the modeling agency Storm, which also represented the likes of Cindy Crawford, Behati Prinsloo and more over the years. After pursuing modeling for several years, Rose went on to briefly become a parliamentary researcher for politician Michael Gove.

Who Is David Cholmondeley?

David was born to Hugh Cholmondeley, 6th Marquess of Cholmondeley, and Lavinia, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, in 1960. When his father died in 1990, he was bestowed the title of Marquess of Cholmondeley.

Rose announced her engagement to David in June 2009, along with her pregnancy. Just days later, they got married at Chelsea Town Hall. She and her husband have a 23-year age gap between them. They currently live in Houghton Hall in Norfolk, England.

Does Rose Hanbury Have Kids?

The former model and her husband welcomed their twins, Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley, Earl of Rocksavage, and Lord Oliver Timothy George Cholmondeley, in October 2009. Oliver notably served as one of King Charles’ Pages of Honor at his royal coronation in May 2023 after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

In addition to the twins, Rose and David welcomed their daughter, Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley, in March 2016.

Inside Rose Hanbury’s Royal Drama with Prince William and Kate Middleton

In May 2019, rumors began circulating that Rose had a “terrible falling out” with Kate after allegedly having an affair with William, per The Sun. The royal family did not address the accusations at the time.

The topic has been brought up numerous times by the media over the years, again with William and Kate not responding to the noise. In January 2024, Kate underwent planned abdominal surgery and was absent from the public eye ​as she recovered.

Social media was full of theories about Kate’s whereabouts, with Stephen Colbert publicly adding to the speculation on live television.

“The Kingdom has been all a flutter about the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton,” he said during a March 2024 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

The comedian once again shed light on the initial affair rumors about Rose and William that were first circulated in 2019.

“According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it,” he said. “Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating.”

Days after the late-night talk show segment aired, Rose’s lawyers denied the rumors. “The rumors are completely false,” her team told Business Insider. Kensington Palace did not address the affair allegations.