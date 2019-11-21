Friends, Dancing and Cake! See Whoopi Goldberg Celebrate Her 64th Birthday With an Epic Party

Oh, what a night! Whoopi Goldberg celebrated her recent 64th birthday with an over-the-top party at lavish New York City restaurant and club Tao Downtown. The View cohost seemed to be in the best mood as she rang in the special occasion alongside close friends and family.

In photos taken at the event, Whoopi can be seen beaming with joy as she tore up the dance floor. As the night came to an end, those on the TV personality’s guest list — which included famous friends Tiffany Haddish, Phylicia Rashad, Jane Krakowski and many more, according to Daily Mail — joined along to sing “Happy Birthday.”

An onlooker even told the outlet the party was exactly what you would expect from one of Hollywood’s most iconic TV hosts. “It was dope. Everyone was dancing and enjoying themselves,” the eyewitness said. “It was like a stampede on the dance floor.”

Whoopi’s birthday bash was held on Wednesday, November 13 — which is the day of her actual birthday. The Sister Act star’s daughter, Alex Martin, was also in attendance alongside her children, Amarah, Mason and Jerzey Dean.

According to the insider, “Amarah’s birthday is on the same day as Whoopi’s” so the grandmother-granddaughter duo “had a joint party” to celebrate both milestones. “There were two cakes, one Hennessy cake for Amarah and Whoopi had a more classic chocolate and vanilla,” the insider added. So fun!

This year’s birthday celebration is extra special to Whoopi, considering she suffered a terrifying health scare a few months back. After returning to The View following a six-week hiatus, the Unqualified Hostess author revealed how close she was to death after fighting pneumonia.

“I’m very, very lucky,” Whoopi told People in July, recounting the scary incident. “I’m lucky to be alive. I’m happy to be alive. I’m grateful to be alive.” Aww!

Scroll through the gallery below to check out photos from Whoopi’s recent birthday celebration!