Ricki Lake’s Fiance Is Her ‘Person’! Everything You Need to Know About Ross Burningham

Congratulations are in store for Ricki Lake and her new fiancé, Ross Burningham! The beloved actress announced her engagement with her love in February 2021, and while fans are extremely familiar with the Hairspray alum, it’s time for you to learn all about her future husband.

The former Ricki Lake Show host surprised fans with her exciting news, revealing the special milestone alongside a sweet selfie of the two. “Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news! I’m engaged!” she gushed. “This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful.”

After introducing her soon-to-be hubby, Ricki marveled over their magical romance. “I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human,” she adorably continued. “Our next chapter is sure to be a good one.”

Ricki’s engagement news comes three months after she first revealed she was in a relationship with Ross, a lawyer, in December 2020. The Cry-Baby actress uploaded a pic of the pair with the caption, “LOVE,” though she kept many details of their relationship to a minimum.

However, Ricki opened up about their love story during an appearance on Good Morning America in January 2021. The Hollywood star revealed the two actually first crossed paths in early 2020 in a way that she believes was fate.

“He is amazing. I met him, I was on a COVID walk, I ran into an acquaintance,” she recalled to host Robin Roberts. “He said ‘Are you single?’ I said, ‘Yes’ … and I am so happy.”

Ricki’s upcoming marriage to Ross will be her third. Before falling in love with Ross, she was previously married to her first husband, Rob Sussman, from 1994 to 2004. During their relationship, the ex-lovers became the parents of their two sons, Milo Sussman and Owen Sussman.

The Emmy Award winner was also married to her second spouse, Christian Evans, from 2012 to 2015. Tragically, Christian died by suicide two years later in February 2017, according to Today. Though it didn’t work out with either of her exes, it seems like Ross is exactly who Ricki is meant to be with.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Ross!