Ricki Lake’s 2 Kids Give Her So Much Joy! Meet the ‘Hairspray’ Alum’s Sons Milo and Owen

There’s a lot of things in this world that makes Ricki Lake smile, but her two sons are at the top of her list. The beloved Hairspray star shares her boys, Milo and Owen, with her ex-husband, Rob Sussman.

The Broadway star and the illustrator started their family three years following their nuptials in 1994. After they welcomed their eldest son, Milo, in 1997, their youngest child, Owen, was born in 2001.

Ricki and Rob raised their kiddos together for a number of years, but in 2004, they called it quits. Following their divorce, Ricki experienced the ups and downs of motherhood. She noted, however, the most difficult part of coparenting wasn’t actually being in the spotlight.

“I think the harder thing is dealing with a broken family,” the Cry-Baby actress told Hometown Life in 2015. “I’m a divorcee. I’ve been a single mom for a number of years. So that’s a lot more challenging than living in Hollywood and dealing with privilege.”

Fortunately, Ricki focused on giving her sons as much “normalcy” as possible throughout their childhood. While chatting with Hometown Life, the Emmy Award winner revealed it paid off. “My children are grounded and have a sense of the big picture,” she gushed.

The Ricki Lake Show alum went on to marry her second husband, Christian Evans, in 2012, and the late jewelry designer helped out a bit with her growing kids. The couple was together for three years before going their separate ways in 2015. Tragically, Christian died two years later in 2017 by suicide at age 45. Following his death, Ricki told People she was doing everything she could to “save him” from his battle with bipolar disorder.

Nowadays, Ricki is focusing on being by her children’s’ side while balancing her Hollywood career and her relationship with boyfriend Jeff Scult, whom she started dating in 2019. Though the Mrs. Winterbourne actress has a lot to be proud of, she said her “two boys” will always be her greatest achievement.

“They are turning out to be remarkable people,” she sweetly shared with Hometown Life.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Ricki’s sons, Milo and Owen!