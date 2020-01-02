Empowering. Ricki Lake revealed she’s been suffering from hair loss for the past few decades in a super candid Instagram post. The beloved Hairspray actress opened up about struggling with depression and admitted how she mustered up the courage to finally turn her sorrow into strength.

“Liberated and free, me,” the 51-year-old wrote, alongside a series of photos of her stunning, shaved head. “First things first, I am not sick. (THANK GOD.) I am not having a mid-life crisis, nor am I having a mental breakdown, though I have been suffering. Suffering mostly in silence off and on for almost 30 years. AND I am finally ready to share my secret.”

Ricki, who has been quite open and honest about past struggles going on in her life, then detailed the hurdles she’s faced after starting to lose her hair in her early 20s. “I have been struggling with hair loss for most of my adult life. It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things,” she confessed. “There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal over it. Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing.”

The former Ricki Lake show host — who admitted “not even my therapists over the years knew my truth” — explained why she finally decided to reveal her silent struggle with the world. “I know that by sharing my truth, I will be striking a chord with so so many women and men,” she wrote. “I am not alone in this and my goal is to help others while at the same time unshackle myself from this quiet hell I have been living in.”

Although the Cry-Baby actress said her hair “was never the same” after playing the role of Tracy Turnblad in 1988’s Hairspray, she assumes her hair loss is “due to many factors,” including “yo-yo dieting, hormonal birth control, radical weight fluctuations over the years, my pregnancies, genetics, stress, and hair dyes and extensions.”

“Working as talent on various shows and movies, whether Dancing With the Stars or my talk show, also took its toll on my fine hair,” she said.

Vince Bucci/Fox/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Ricki revealed how she tried to boost her confidence by wearing all types of hair extensions, which led her to experiment with wigs almost five years ago. “I tried wigs on a few occasions but never could get used to them,” she said. “It all felt fake and I was super self-conscious and uncomfortable.”

After seeking help from doctors, and most recently, suffering a large amount of hair loss, the TV personality said it was time to change her tactic. “This time, I say no more. I have to be set free,” she wrote.

Now that it’s a new year, Ricki is hoping to channel some positive vibes. “I am liberated. I am free. I am releasing and letting go,” she gushed. “I am brave. I am beautiful. I am love. For 2020 and beyond, I want to be real.”

Although the Dancing With the Stars alum will on occasion “choose to wear hair,” she said embracing her newly-shaved head has been exhilarating. “Now it is for fun, not because I am hiding anything. I am so done with hiding.”