Peter Bergman has established himself as a soap opera icon, appearing in more than 3,600 episodes of The Young and the Restless since 1989. The longtime actor has been involved in a number of romantic ​storylines on the series but in real life, he only has eyes for his wife, Mariellen Bergman. Scroll below for details on Peter’s marriage history.

Who Is Peter Bergman’s Ex-Wife, Christine Ebersole?

Peter was married to his first wife, Christine Ebersole, from 1976 to 1981. At the time, he was starring in All My Children as Dr. Cliff Warner, appearing in 280 episodes of the series. Christine is an actress who was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1981 to 1982. She also got a taste of soap opera fame with her role as Maxie McDermott in One Life to Live.

After five years of marriage, the pair went their separate ways. Christine married her second husband, Bill Moloney, a composer, in 1988. The couple adopted three children, Elijah, Mae-Mae and Aron.

“My husband, Bill, and I tried having kids naturally, but then I came to a crossroads before my 40th birthday: I realized that my being a mother wasn’t limited to my bearing a child,” the Bob Hearts Abishola actress told HuffPost in January 2008 of her family. “I just knew that I wanted to be a mother, so I offered it up to my destiny to God and to the universe and met with an adoption attorney. The process was not difficult. My two sons were open adoptions and my daughter, Mae-Mae, is from China.”

Who Is Peter Bergman’s Wife, Mariellen Bergman?

In 1985, Peter married Mariellen and welcomed two children, son Connor and daughter Claire, in the years that followed. The Bold and the Beautiful alum admitted there is one famous TV dad that he relates to when it comes to parenting his two kids.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“Ward Cleaver on Leave It To Beaver because there is an earnest, forthright nature to him, but he’s also a little befuddled,” Peter reflected in a June 2008 interview with People. “He’s a good breadwinner and a solid dad, but the family seems to be waiting for him to catch up.”

The lovebirds have stepped out for a few rare red carpet appearances together over the years, including attending the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in June 2022. Peter and Mariellen held hands as they walked the red carpet with huge smiles on their faces.