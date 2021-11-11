Jerry Douglas’ Kids Went On to Become Successful Adults! Meet His Children Avra, Jod and Hunter

The late Jerry Douglas not only left behind a lasting legacy as a soap opera star, he is survived by three children, all of whom have gone on to have incredible success through the years.

Jerry was first married to late actress Arlene Martel, best known for roles in The Twilight Zone and Battlestar Galactica, from 1962 up until their divorce in 1973. Together, they welcomed two children together, Avra and Jodaman.

Avra, who was born on October 12, 1963, held various roles in the entertainment industry before coming Marlon Brando’s assistant in the ’90s and later, she served a co-writer with him on screenplays. Following his death, she has served as a trustee of the late Academy Award-winning actor’s estate.

Jodaman, born on August 7, 1969, became a journalist and eventually a senior editor for the Los Angeles Times magazine.

In fact, he wrote about his parents’ meeting and divorce in an essay about his own marriage to his wife Lily.

“My parents met in a West Hollywood bar called the Raincheck,” he wrote in a 2014 piece. “They were both actors in need of company. When I asked my dad what he thought when he first saw my mom, he said, She was a pretty looking broad with a terrific figure exotic. When I asked my mom, she said she thought he was fairly handsome and would be a good provider to her 4-year-old son from a previous marriage gone awry.”

Following his divorce from Arlene, Jerry went on to marry Kym Bankier in 1985, and together, they welcomed a son named Hunter.

Different from his siblings, Hunter has since entered the world of real estate investing as an analyst. While Hunter was growing up, Kym said that family time was very important.

“Jerry insists on having dinner as a family, and every Sunday we have family guest night,” Kym told Woman’s World in December 2020. “This nurtures our spirits and keeps us connected!”

Get to know Jerry’s children even more by scrolling through the photos below.