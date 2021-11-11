The Young and the Restless actor Jerry Douglas died at the age of 88 on November 9, 2021. His family revealed that he suffered from a brief unknown illness before his death. Jerry is survived by his second wife, Kym Douglas, and his three children Jod, Hunter and Avra.

Jerry starred as John Abbott in nearly 900 episodes of The Young and the Restless beginning in 1982. He also had roles in Mission: Impossible, The Incredible Hulk, The Greatest American Hero and Silent But Deadly. The television star also released a musical album called The Best Is Yet to Come in 2007.

The acting legend would have celebrated his 89th birthday on November 12. He gathered for an early birthday celebration with his Young & Restless costars in October. On Twitter, Kym began responding to fan tributes and messages from costars about the legacy her late husband left behind. She shared that she is “broken-hearted” by Jerry’s passing. The lifestyle and beauty expert has been with Jerry since she was 22 years old.

Jerry was first married to late actress Arlene Martel from 1962 to 1973. She was best known for roles in The Twilight Zone and Battlestar Galactica. The pair had two children together. He later met Kym while they were both working at the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon in 1983.

Kym had been pursuing a career in television since the age of 16. Upon meeting him for the first time, Kym asked if Jerry would be open for an interview at the event. He agreed under one condition: She had to go have dinner with him. The pair fell in love and were married two years later. They welcomed a son, Hunter, who frequently appears in his mom’s Instagram photos. The Douglas family loved spending time together.

“Jerry insists on having dinner as a family, and every Sunday we have family guest night,” Kym told Woman’s World in December 2020. “This nurtures our spirits and keeps us connected!”

Kym and Jerry were by each other’s sides throughout their 36-year marriage. She became a regular on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sharing some of her favorite beauty products with the host and the audience. Like her husband, Kym appeared in the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Home & Family host was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. After undergoing a double mastectomy and 18 weeks of chemotherapy, she beat cancer. Kym began sharing her wellness journey on her own website, inspiring others going through similar situations.

“I don’t take a single day for granted,” she wrote. “I realize that every year and every day is a gift…a gift we need to accept and share with those we love.”