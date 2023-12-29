Being an anchor on one of the most popular morning talk shows isn’t an easy job, but Laura Jarrett has so many supportive people in her corner. The Today host has been married to her husband, Tony Balkissoon, since 2012.

Who Is Tony Balkissoon?

Laura and Tony’s love story is so sweet! The newscaster met her beau in 2008, when they were both law students at Harvard University. They got married four years later.

Currently, Tony serves as the vice president and executive counsel at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. The lawyer was by his wife’s side through every step of her journey to becoming a broadcaster.

“I was a six-year law associate at my law firm and starting to think about whether I wanted to try and make partner,” Laura told TODAY.com in September 2023. “And I realized there was no path for me that I was going to enjoy long term.”

She later got a job at CNN, where she worked for six years before landing a role at NBC News as a senior legal correspondent in January 2023. Laura announced that she had secured her dream job as an official anchor on Weekend Today in August 2023, replacing Kristen Welker at the news desk.

“Tony would say, ‘You’re so happy. You’re so excited about your work — and it makes you a better partner,’” Laura reflected.

Does Laura Jarrett Have Kids?

Laura and Tony knew they wanted to start a family together but decided not to rush anything.

“Tony and I waited a while before we had children, which I think was super valuable because we just got to have fun. Kids are wonderful, but they can be extremely taxing on marriages,” the broadcaster said. “We had a ball just the two of us for a long time and I think that really set us up for success.”

Now, they are proud parents to two kids, son James Anthony Balkissoon and daughter June Tahay Balkissoon.

“James is in a very intense puzzle and Sudoku phase,” the doting mom told People in September 2023. “The other day, I was trying to help him with one and he was like, ‘That’s OK, Mom. I don’t think you get it.’”

Laura continued, “And June is just, from the moment she wakes up in the morning to when we put her down at night, she’s laughing, she’s smiling,” adding, “She’s now in this space where the moment I walk in the door, she starts squealing and I just want to squeeze her up all day. She’s a joy.”