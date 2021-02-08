It’s typical to find Lacey Chabert on the set of a hit Hallmark film considering she’s been a star on the network for more than 25 years. But in between filming, the All of My Heart alum dedicates her time to her husband, David Nehdar, and their daughter, Julia.

Lacey and David’s romantic relationship goes back to the early 2010s, but according to reports, the two were friends for many years before that. Tuko reported the Mean Girls actress and the businessman started dating in 2013, and by the end of that year, the lovebirds tied the knot on December 22.

Less than three months after exchanging vows, Lacey and David revealed they were taking a new step in their relationship when they announced her pregnancy with their first child in February 2014. Alongside a photo of their dog wearing a white T-shirt that said, “My mom is having a baby and all I get is this silly shirt,” the Party of Five actress penned, “Kitty doesn’t seem as excited as we are about this … I’m pregnant! My husband and I are thrilled and so thankful.”

Courtesy of Lacey Chabert/Instagram

Lacey and David became a family of three when their beloved daughter, Julia, entered the world in September 2016. At the time, the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past alum shared a lovely pic of her newborn baby. “Julia, you are my heart’s deepest dream come true. I love you more than I could ever say,” she gushed. “Welcome to this big beautiful world, sweet girl!”

Since experiencing parenthood, Lacey and David have been over the moon about their daughter. “Julia has taught me so much about myself. She brings me pure joy,” the proud mama exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in February 2021. “She challenges us — I love her feisty personality. She has put everything in perspective for me because she is at the forefront of my mind with every decision I make. I just adore her.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Lacey’s husband!

Who is David?

David is an American businessman who was born on August 16, 1974. According to reports, he was born and raised in Los Angeles.

What Does David Do?

While Lacey cemented her status as a Hollywood star, David’s job has nothing to do with being in the spotlight. Though the extent of David’s professional life isn’t totally clear, MuchFeed.com reported his business is related to finance and investment. Per AffairPost, he’s also an entrepreneur.

Why Don’t Fans See Much of David?

Lacey and her hubby have been married for almost a decade, and throughout the years, he’s kept an extremely low profile. Not only does he rarely attend red carpet outings with his wife, but he has yet to appear on her social media account. However, this doesn’t bother the A Royal Christmas actress.

“He’s not in the business and we like our privacy, and I just think relationships are hard enough without the opinion of strangers,” she told People in 2014. “So we try to keep it as personal and private as possible.”

What Does David Do in his Downtime?

When David and Lacey aren’t juggling their busy careers, the two love spending time with their family. While chatting with Closer, the Lost in Space actress revealed their favorite place to vacation is Disneyland.

“The first time we brought Julia she was just 8 months old,” Lacey shared. “Now, every time we go back, we take pictures in the same spot so we can see how much she has grown. Disneyland has always been my happy place, so I love that it’s hers now too. We love to go there as a family.”