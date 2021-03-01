Some Hollywood couples love boasting their romance on social media and all over the red carpet, but that isn’t the case for Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman. The Bridesmaids actress and her handsome husband have kept many details of their relationship on the down-low since becoming a couple more than five years ago.

Kristen and Avi were first romantically linked in 2016 when they were spotted sharing a passionate make out session while on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii, in May of that year. “They’re really happy together,” a source told People at the time, noting they started “secretly dating” a few months earlier.

Over the next few years, the Ghostbusters actress and the Blue Lips actor maintained their relationship, though it wasn’t often that the two made an appearance in public together. Despite keeping the details of their romance to a minimum, the news of their engagement was revealed by August 2019.

Less than two years later, Kristen revealed the duo officially tied the knot. While she didn’t divulge the exact date that their ceremony went down, the Golden Globe nominee confirmed their marriage during an appearance on The Late Show in February 2021.

Snorlax / MEGA

“He’s now my husband,” Kristen explained to host Stephen Colbert. “We did get married.” One day earlier, the Saturday Night Live star gave a glimpse inside her life as a married woman when she chatted with Howard Stern on his radio show. “In my home, I am very lucky about having [my kids] and my husband,” she gushed. “They make it all better and changed my life in that regard.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Kristen’s husband!

Who is Avi?

Avi is a Hollywood actor and writer. According to reports, Avi was born on September 30, 1977, and he was raised in Los Angeles.

What Does Avi Do?

Like his wife, Avi is a talented star. Per IMDb, he has more than 35 acting credits in films and TV shows like Wonder Woman, Overshare, Silver Lake, Sandra Intoxicated Man and more. He also helped write and produce Bunion, Codependents and Partners, among a few others.

Is Avi a Dad?

Avi is not only a dad, but he’s a doting father of twins! Alongside Kristen, he became a parent of his kids, Luna and Shiloh. Though the two have yet to reveal exactly when they welcomed their kiddos, Us Weekly reported their children arrived in early 2020.

Kristen later revealed the names of her babies during the credits of her new film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. According to the Daily Mail, the actress gave a shout-out to her kids in the special thanks section with a line that read, “Luna & Shiloh.”

What Does Avi Like to Do in His Free Time?

When he’s not spending time with his family or on the set of a Hollywood flick, you can find Avi practicing yoga. “My sister got me into yoga about seven years ago. For a while, I became addicted and was in class 5 times a week,” he once told The Laugh Button. “I’m usually the quiet one in class, generally keeping to myself.”