Kristen Wiig and her husband, Avi Rothman, pulled off the ultimate surprise when they welcomed their twins in 2020. Since then, the Bridesmaids actress and the Bunion actor have been enjoying their new lives as a mom and dad.

In June 2020, Us Weekly reported the couple — who started dating in 2016 — became parents when their twins, Luna and Shiloh, were born via in vitro fertilization earlier in the year. While chatting with InStyle two months later in August, Kristen got candid about her journey with IVF, which started three years before they welcomed their children.

“Emotionally, spiritually and medically, it was probably the most difficult time in my life. I wasn’t myself,” she shared with the outlet. “There are so many emotions that go with it — you’re always waiting by the phone and getting test results, and it was just bad news after bad news. Occasionally there would be a good month, but then it was just more bad news. There was a lot of stress and heartache.”

The process became so overwhelming for Kristen that she and Avi “stopped talking about” the possibility of becoming parents. “I would get sad whenever someone asked,” she recalled. “It was just part of my life. I gave myself shots in airplane bathrooms and at restaurants … and those shots are no joke.”

Because the couple — who confirmed their marriage in February 2021 — received multiple negative results, Kristen experienced “so much self-deprecation.” This caused her to wonder if she should stay with the Blue Lips actor.

“You feel like your partner may be seeing you in a different way and all this other stuff we make up in our heads,” the Saturday Night Live star continued, noting through her heartbreak, she was determined to become a mom.

“I remember when our doctor mentioned going other routes, and I was just like, ‘Nope. Don’t ever bring that up again. I’m getting pregnant. I’m doing this,'” she recalled. “I finally realized that I just needed help. Thank God we found the most amazing surrogate.”

Since welcoming her little bundles of joy, Kristen and Avi have maintained their top-secret romance. However, they have given a few glimpses inside their new lives as parents. In February 2021, the actress revealed her kiddos’ names during the credits of her latest film, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, when the special thanks section included a line that read, “Avi, Luna & Shiloh.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Kristen and Avi’s children!