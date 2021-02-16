When it comes to naming children, parents typically choose a sentimental moniker that is meaningful to the family. The same goes for Kristen Wiig and her husband, Avi Rothman, who welcomed their twins, Luna and Shiloh, via surrogacy in June 2020.

The Bridesmaids alum, 47, has kept an extremely tight lip about the details of her babies since they arrived more than eight months ago. But during the credits of her latest film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Kristen revealed their sweet names. According to Daily Mail, the special thanks section included a line that read, “Avi, Luna & Shiloh.”

Kristen has yet to dish why they chose those two monikers for their little bundles of joy, but per Nameberry, the names Luna and Shiloh have an extraordinary connotation. Starting off with Luna, it “is a girl’s name of Italian origin meaning ‘moon,'” Nameberry stated.

“The name of the Roman goddess of the moon, Luna is derived straight from the Latin word for moon, luna,” Nameberry elaborated. “Luna’s divine complement is Sol, the god of the Sun. In Roman art, Luna is often depicted driving a chariot.”

As for Shiloh, the moniker is the “name of Hebrew origin meaning ‘tranquil,'” according to Nameberry. Though Shiloh was once considered a boy’s name, the “Haunting biblical and Civil War place-name” is now unisex, especially after former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie named their daughter, Shiloh, in 2006.

In addition to her family, Kristen is extremely private when it comes to her relationship with Avi. The couple has been together since 2016, and after three years of dating, they got engaged in August 2019. Though she has yet to reveal when the lovebirds tied the knot, the Saturday Night Live star confirmed she was married when she referred to Avi as her “husband” during an appearance on The Late Show in early February.

“He’s now my husband,” she explained to host Stephen Colbert. “We did get married.” Kristen elaborated on her life as a married woman while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show the day before. Not only is the Wonder Woman alum thrilled to have the Bunion actor by her side, but she’s so happy to experience parenthood.

“Besides the fact that we are where we are and it’s hard to not feel so much of the s–t and struggle that’s going on in my home, I am very lucky about having these two babies and my husband,” she told Howard Stern. “They make it all better. It’s changed my life … there’s something really nice about being home with them all the time.”

