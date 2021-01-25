Kevin O’Leary and Wife Linda Are in It for the Long Haul! Meet the ‘Shark Tank’ Star’s Spouse

Kevin O’Leary and his wife, Linda O’Leary, have been through so much together during their decades-long marriage. It hasn’t always been easy, though, as the Shark Tank star and his businesswoman spouse experienced many ups and downs, including the births of their children, their two-year split and more.

Kevin and Linda are still going strong today, but the lovebirds’ romance goes back more than 30 years ago. The Canadian businessman and the blonde beauty married in 1990. At the time they exchanged vows, Kevin had yet to pave his now-iconic career in showbiz.

While the two were juggling their professions and lives as husband and wife, Kevin and Linda decided to start a family. In 1993, they welcomed their eldest child, daughter Savannah, followed by their youngest, son Trevor, two years later in 1995.

Over the years, Kevin and Linda raised their beautiful family together. By 2006, he landed a spot alongside venture capitalists on the BBC reality show Dragons’ Den, and it wasn’t long before his career took off. Less than three years later, he became a star on the U.S. version called Shark Tank.

Just as Kevin was experiencing fame and fortune in his career, his personal life began suffering. In 2011, the couple announced they were going their separate ways. At the time, the Cold Hard Truth author blamed his grueling work schedule for creating the divide. “To me, it’s just a job, but not to [Linda],” he explained to The Globe and Mail.

Kevin and Linda lived apart for two years, but just as they reached the end of their divorce paperwork, the pair decided to give their relationship another shot. “We were at the point of dividing the assets [and] as we neared it, we decided not to do it,” Kevin told GuelphMercury.com in 2014. “We have reunited and kept the family together. I’m glad we did that.”

Now that Kevin and Linda’s love story is back on track and stronger than ever, the television personality is grateful they stuck by each other’s sides. In February 2017, the Canada native showcased his love for his wife while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

“When I met you I had nothing, and I’d still be in the same boat without you by my side,” he gushed alongside a pic with his lovely lady. “I’m a lucky man.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Linda!