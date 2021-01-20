Kevin O’Leary is known to fans as “Mr. Wonderful,” but when it comes to his kids, the Shark Tank star is an even more wonderful dad. The controversial TV personality is the doting father of his two children, Savannah and Trevor.

Kevin shares his daughter and son with his wife, Linda O’Leary. The couple started their family after getting married in 1990. Since then, the Cold Hard Truth author has made his longtime love and their kiddos his No. 1 priority. “Every choice I’ve made has been so that my family has the freedom to pursue a life of joy,” the Dragons’ Den alum sweetly wrote alongside an old family photo via Instagram in February 2017. “I wish the same for you.”

Growing up, Kevin said his kids loved watching their dad on Shark Tank. “They were toddlers when this started, and they used to come to the set. It’s part of who they are,” he exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in 2019.

Nowadays, Savannah and Trevor still enjoy watching the show, Kevin said, but they’re “busy leading their lives” as young adults. The Canadian businessman’s children are all grown up, but Kevin revealed he and Linda are “having a fantastic time” as empty nesters.

“We’ve been married a long time and I always tell people it’s not a destination, marriage is a journey — and I think you have to have a lot of respect for your spouse or your significant other, no question,” Kevin explained to Closer, adding he always makes sure to get his family together.

“What I find interesting is I try, with my family, to say, ‘Look, you know I’m going to be working all week. Pick a city — anywhere in the world — and I’ll fly everybody there,” he continued. “Let’s meet there — girlfriends, boyfriends, everyone — and spend quality time over the weekend.’ We go to crazy places together.”

Kevin noted his job as an entrepreneur has given him the time to make unforgettable memories with his wife and kids. “I tell people the reason why you pursue entrepreneurship isn’t the greed of money, it’s the freedom. I work very hard to be able to do what I do and I want to pursue the things that matter to me and my family,” he dished. “I’m on the phone with Linda each week saying, ‘What do you want to do this week? Where do you want to go? Where are the kids? Where do we meet up?’ I want this for everybody.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Savanah and Trevor!