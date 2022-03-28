Saturday Night Live alum Chris Rock shot to fame in the ‘90s as a cast member of the popular comedy series. After leaving the show in 1993, he met his wife, Malaak Compton-Rock. The pair got married in 1996 and were officially divorced in 2016. Keep scrolling to learn more about his former spouse.

Who Is Chris Rock’s Ex-Wife Malaak Compton-Rock?

Prior to meeting Chris, Malaak established a career as a public relations officer of UNICEF after graduating with a degree in arts management from Howard University, per IMDb. Three years after they tied the knot, she founded Styleworks. It’s a non-profit salon that helps give women makeovers after leaving public assistance and entering the workforce.

In 2008, the humanitarian created the Angelrock Project, an organization that helps promote volunteerism and educational initiatives in underserved communities in both the U.S. and South Africa. Malaak also wrote the book If It Takes a Village, Build One: How I Found Meaning Through a Life of Service and 100+ Ways You Can Too in 2010.

How Many Kids Do Chris Rock and His Ex-Wife Have?

In addition to an incredible career dedicated to philanthropy, the activist also became a parent for the first time with Chris in 2002 when they welcomed their eldest daughter, Lola Simone Rock. Their youngest daughter, Zahra Savannah Rock, was born in 2004. The family also welcomed a young girl named Ntombi from South Africa to live with them during their marriage. Malaak later decided to go through with the adoption process on her own in December 2015, per People.

When Did Chris Rock and His Ex-Wife Split?

Unfortunately, the couple split in December 2014.

“After much contemplation and 19 years of marriage, Chris and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the non-profit founder said in a statement at the time. “Being fortunate enough to lead a life of service by working with those most vulnerable makes me well aware of life’s blessings, even when faced with difficulties.”

Though their marriage did not work out, Malaak has shared photographs reuniting with Chris on Instagram to celebrate some of their daughters’ biggest milestones. She also found love again, posting photos with her new beau, and sharing a 60th birthday tribute to him in January 2021. She has not disclosed his name on social media.

“Happy birthday to my love. Sweet, kind, loving, romantic, adventurous, fun-loving, inquisitive, giving and spiritual,” she captioned her post. “A great man. A great friend. A great father. And a great partner. Been around the world and back in two and a half years. Looking forward to more wonderful adventures! And sweetheart 60 never looked so good! Love you!”