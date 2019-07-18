They don’t call him Mr. Las Vegas for nothing! At age, 77, Wayne Newton has made a name for himself as one of the best performers who has ever taken the stage in Las Vegas. However, when he’s at home, he’s just known as dad to his two beautiful daughters — Lauren and Erin.

In fact, Wayne loves his kids just as much as he loves performing. “I don’t see myself retiring,” the “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast” singer admitted to Closer Weekly in May 2016. “I’ve never been happier or felt better.” When Wayne took a five year break from performing in Las Vegas, he felt like he was missing a piece of himself.

It wasn’t until he returned to the stage in April 2016 that he knew he’ll always love to put on a show. “The real charm is that I have the chance to tell the audience stories about my life and share some really intimate things,” he said at the time. We’re glad you’re back, Wayne!

Scroll below to learn more about Wayne’s two kids!