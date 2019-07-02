When Luke Bryan isn’t judging American Idol, recording new hit country songs in the studio or touring the country, he’s probably traveling down some old country road with his Georgia Southern University college sweetheart, Caroline Bryan, and their kids. Although the couple only share two biological children of their own, their brood got a little bigger after tragedy struck the Grammy Award-winner’s family in 2014.

Seven years prior, in 2007, the 42-year-old’s sister, Kelly, suddenly passed away, leaving her husband, Ben, to care for their three children. Then, Ben tragically passed away in 2014. Without hesitation, Luke and Caroline — who are the parents of 11-year-old Thomas “Bo” Bryan and 8-year-old Tatum Bryan — stepped up and took in his nephew and two nieces, Jordan Cheshire, Kris Cheshire and Til Cheshire.

In 2017, the blonde beauty opened up about their choice to raise her in-laws’ older children. “We never thought twice about it,” Caroline revealed to Robin Roberts in 2017. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”

Even though their family has endured a handful of hardships, Luke — who also suffered the losses of his brother Chris in 2000 and his infant niece in 2017 — candidly spoke about picking yourself back up after falling. “I’ve watched my family go through ebbs and flows where we get mad at God and we get mad at why this has happened,” Luke told the Today host. “You keep going and you try to, try to be as positive as you can, and you try to appreciate every day.”

Scroll down below to learn all about Luke and Caroline’s blended brood!

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!