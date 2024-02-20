Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama are HGTV’s newest stars! The couple is looking to transform homes on the Hawaiian island of Oʻahu in their new HGTV show, Renovation Aloha.

Who Are Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama?

Tristyn and Kamohai are a married couple with the perfect combination of design skills and real estate expertise. Tristyn is the designer, while Kamohai is all about crunching numbers.

She previously worked as a mental health counselor and ran a nonprofit. He was a substance abuse counselor while running a clothing store.

“We’ve always been entrepreneurs; we just hadn’t found our thing yet,” Kamohai told HGTV. “I was hesitant in the seminar. They were telling me, somehow, I can buy million dollar houses, but then something clicked, and I said, ‘Let’s give it a shot.’”

They aim to benefit the community with their projects, whether it’s creating jobs or helping locals own their dream homes.

“If we can work directly with local families, we love to do that through word-of-mouth, relationships and social media,” Tristyn said. “We try to sell off-market so we can cut out real estate commissions and bring costs down. It helps local families walk into equity, but we still make the margins we need to run our business.”

Season 1 of Renovation Aloha finished filming in December 2023.

“It takes a village. Thank you ALL for believing in us and our mission. The best is yet to come!” the couple reflected on Instagram at the time.

Courtesy of Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama/Instagram

They Have a Large Family

He has 87 first cousins, and home improvement skills run deep on each side of their family.

“In the family we have contractors, cabinet makers and garbage collectors,” Kamohai said in a press release. “We have someone to help with every aspect of our business.”

Having their family lend a helping hand to their renovation projects in Hawaii has been a huge help.

“Our family is our backbone, our foundation, our support system. My brother is our project manager,” she told HGTV. “My mom is pivotal with the kids. My sister-in-law is a realtor and sells a handful of our houses when we decide to list them. Kamohai’s cousin owns and operates the landscaping company. When there’s a need, there’s no doubt the family will be there for us.”

They Are Proud Parents

Tristyn and Kamohai are parents to two children, Yasiel and Vale. They love raising their kids in O‘ahu. “You can’t go anywhere on Oahu without Kamohai bumping into someone,” Tristyn said.